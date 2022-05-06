InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
IHT stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 0.21.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
