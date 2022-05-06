Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) President Acquires $116,725.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) President Kenneth M. Young bought 2,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.69 per share, for a total transaction of $116,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,024. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average is $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6,727.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,590,000 after buying an additional 203,451 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter worth $942,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 353.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 68.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

