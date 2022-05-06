Insider Buying: DDH1 Limited (ASX:DDH) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

DDH1 Limited (ASX:DDH – Get Rating) insider Andrea Sutton bought 50,000 shares of DDH1 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$49,750.00 ($35,035.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Get DDH1 alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.0251 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. DDH1’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

DDH1 Limited provides specialized drilling services for the exploration, mining, and energy industries in Australia. It offers diamond core drilling services for near-mine exploration, mine development, and production drilling activities of gold, nickel, copper, zinc, and other metals; reverse circulation and air core drilling services for earlier stage exploration drilling activities; and reverse circulation drilling services to the iron ore industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DDH1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DDH1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.