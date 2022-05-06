Insider Buying: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $455,875. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00.
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00.
- On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00.
Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.32. The company had a trading volume of 40,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,913. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $56.26.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5,208.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
