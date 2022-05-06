Insider Selling: AnteoTech Limited (ASX:ADO) Insider Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

AnteoTech Limited (ASX:ADO – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Cumming sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08), for a total value of A$220,000.00 ($154,929.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 20.26 and a current ratio of 20.39.

About AnteoTech

AnteoTech Limited, a surface chemistry company, develops, commercializes, manufactures, and distributes products for the life sciences, diagnostics, energy, and medical device markets primarily in Australia. The company's products include AnteoCoat, which comprise a suite of compounds that enable the control of material interactions and properties in the energy storage applications; AnteoBind ready-to-use kits to streamline and improve the conjugation process; and EuGeni, a COVID-19 antigen rapid test.

