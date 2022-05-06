Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells $51,100.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $35.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

