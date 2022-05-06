Insider Selling: Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Sells $647,920.00 in Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,309.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Centene stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $89.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average of $80.17.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 29.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 94.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 15.4% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,693,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.61.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.