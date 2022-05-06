Insider Selling: Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,556,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $471.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.68. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

About Computer Programs and Systems (Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

