Insider Selling: Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Director Sells 1,038 Shares of Stock

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Helen of Troy stock traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.07. 1,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $189.65 and a fifty-two week high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.45 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 64.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

