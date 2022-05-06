Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Sells 237 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $12,146.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Hussein Mecklai sold 1,688 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $88,451.20.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 473 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $28,701.64.

On Monday, February 14th, Hussein Mecklai sold 6,513 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $443,014.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $49.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 2.40. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.65.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Impinj by 2,395.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,597,000 after purchasing an additional 980,464 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,585,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,914,000 after purchasing an additional 484,163 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 386,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,257,000 after purchasing an additional 235,142 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,053,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

