Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells 5,555 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $177,815.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 874,150 shares in the company, valued at $27,981,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10.

On Friday, February 11th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $190,147.65.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $194,702.75.

JNPR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.07. 4,892,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $38.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 81.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,457,000 after acquiring an additional 951,771 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 597,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 782.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

