Insider Selling: NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $66,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,188.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,953.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 49,980 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 583,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.
About NextGen Healthcare (Get Rating)
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.
