Insider Selling: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Sells 1,098,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,098,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $34,641,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,107,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,181,623.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 450,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $13,189,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $27,190,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $25,640,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 621,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $18,272,100.00.

On Saturday, March 19th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $10,271,060.80.

PBF Energy stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.20. 88,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,116. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.25. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $32.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.61) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,041,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,027,000 after purchasing an additional 136,795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 767,512 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 866,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,721,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 337,357 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,866,000 after acquiring an additional 367,330 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

