Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Chairman Sells 649 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) Chairman E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $14,511.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 911,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 868 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $25,857.72.

On Wednesday, February 9th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $47,699.08.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 589 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $18,529.94.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $22.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. The firm has a market cap of $836.13 million, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.59. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $69.22.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 52.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QTRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Quanterix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanterix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Quanterix by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 632,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Quanterix by 37.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

