Insider Selling: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Sells 793 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.10, for a total value of C$56,382.30.

Christine R. Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TC Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Christine R. Johnston sold 16,977 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.50, for a total value of C$1,179,901.50.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Christine R. Johnston sold 13,437 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.70, for a total value of C$896,247.90.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up C$1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$71.49. 1,856,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,152,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$70.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.88. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$57.71 and a 52 week high of C$74.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.75.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.06. The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 188.71%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.50.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.