Insider Selling: The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 447,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,468.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zach Rasmuson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $229,125.00.

Shares of NAPA stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.16.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NAPA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

About Duckhorn Portfolio (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.