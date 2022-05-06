Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $207,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,068 shares in the company, valued at $9,031,563.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $219,840.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $244,760.00.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $409,189.36.

Shares of ZM traded down $8.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.84. 3,660,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,514,378. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.36. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 195.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 50,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 33,353 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,882,000 after buying an additional 2,127,054 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2,990.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 185,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 179,083 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 40.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

