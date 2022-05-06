Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) will post $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $2.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $9.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.27 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.02. The stock had a trading volume of 251,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,129. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $88.28 and a 1 year high of $111.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.67 and its 200-day moving average is $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 80,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.46 per share, with a total value of $7,956,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after buying an additional 481,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,099,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 408,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,515,000 after purchasing an additional 101,150 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 343,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,624,000 after purchasing an additional 63,776 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

