Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis.

INSP traded down $11.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,949. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $159.18 and a 12-month high of $286.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INSP. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.14.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $173,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $2,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,741,000 after buying an additional 38,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after acquiring an additional 30,570 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

