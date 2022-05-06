Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,180 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,136 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 35,995,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,917,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 25,618,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,364,966,000 after acquiring an additional 224,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,445,724. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41. The company has a market capitalization of $181.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

