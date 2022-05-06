International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Trading Down 10.1%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.16 and last traded at $20.19. Approximately 50,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,714,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IGT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in International Game Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

