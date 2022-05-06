International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.01 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) will post $127.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.35 million and the lowest is $84.90 million. International Seaways posted sales of $46.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $517.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $414.00 million to $670.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $649.47 million, with estimates ranging from $597.96 million to $697.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

INSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $2,171,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,266,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,473,443.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $73,690 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,525,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,239,000 after buying an additional 1,596,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,657,000 after buying an additional 1,296,577 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,458,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 1,275.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 644,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after buying an additional 598,018 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,445,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INSW traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.78. 40,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,885. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently -7.87%.

About International Seaways (Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

