International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Announces Earnings Results

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 48.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

International Seaways stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.08. 611,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $2,171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,266,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,473,443.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $73,690. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,917,000 after acquiring an additional 99,568 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 86.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 77,971 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 3,871.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 144,916 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

