Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Boosted by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 196.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.3% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 48.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.60.

ISRG stock traded down $8.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,454. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.21. The stock has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.13 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.