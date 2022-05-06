Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 212.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $233.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.21. The company has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.13 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

