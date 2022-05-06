Inverse Finance Price Tops $168.26 on Major Exchanges (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Inverse Finance coin can now be bought for about $168.26 or 0.00467777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Inverse Finance has a market capitalization of $15.77 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Inverse Finance has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00241907 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009838 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004185 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000630 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00014971 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

INV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

