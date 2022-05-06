Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Trading Down 2.2%

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 169.63 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 169.63 ($2.12). Approximately 419,718 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 225,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.50 ($2.17).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 174.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 182.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £287.26 million and a PE ratio of 6.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

