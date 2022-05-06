Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.65% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 26,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FXF opened at $91.09 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $101.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.06.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.