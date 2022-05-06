Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Holderness Investments Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.2% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $3.75 on Friday, hitting $309.25. 139,462,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,346,719. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $341.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $305.11 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

