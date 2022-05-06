Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $26,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $310.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $341.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $309.62 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

