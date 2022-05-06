Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.6% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,445,000 after acquiring an additional 15,726 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.1% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $16.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $313.00. 152,719,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,674,688. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.09 and its 200-day moving average is $365.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $309.62 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

