Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,538,937 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 94,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period.

Shares of BKLN opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $22.31.

