Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Acquired by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $287,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

PSCH traded down $7.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.96. 5,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,354. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.16 and a 200 day moving average of $166.47. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $139.69 and a 52 week high of $199.32.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.