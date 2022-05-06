Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of ICMB stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $6.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $68.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 2.05.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICMB. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares during the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

