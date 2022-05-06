Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.
Shares of ICMB stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $6.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $68.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 2.05.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICMB. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares during the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.
