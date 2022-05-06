Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Invitae by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invitae by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.01. 11,268,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,369,223. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 7.95. Invitae has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $35.51.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

