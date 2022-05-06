ION Reaches One Day Volume of $181.00 (ION)

ION (ION) traded 73% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. ION has a market capitalization of $260,131.23 and approximately $181.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ION has traded down 32% against the dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00158912 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00029818 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.52 or 0.00340545 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00040807 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00010530 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,735,627 coins and its circulating supply is 13,835,627 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

