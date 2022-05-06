Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.30. 942,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,209. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.36. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -190.24 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $272,087.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,525 shares of company stock worth $302,085. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IONS. TheStreet upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

