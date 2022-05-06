IQ.cash Price Tops $0.0020 (IQ)

IQ.cash (IQ) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IQ.cash has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $23,385.30 and $2,803.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.38 or 0.00223403 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00039659 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,602.65 or 1.93826455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Coin Trading

