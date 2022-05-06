IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Trading Up 1.7%

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Rating) was up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.96. Approximately 1,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 347% from the average daily volume of 398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Rating) by 2,654.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,483,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,283,961 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 2,193.20% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

