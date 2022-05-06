IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRIDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of IRIX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,867. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.23.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in IRIDEX by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 8.8% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

