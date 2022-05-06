iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. iRobot updated its FY22 guidance to $1.50-$2.10 EPS.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.00. 951,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,806. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.48. iRobot has a 12 month low of $48.36 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.30.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iRobot by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 97,659 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iRobot by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iRobot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in iRobot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in iRobot by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 486,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 71,635 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

