iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Position Boosted by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIP. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,389,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,437,000 after acquiring an additional 877,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,007,000 after buying an additional 399,021 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,281,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,739.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after buying an additional 299,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 670,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,454,000 after buying an additional 298,417 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,267. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.37. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.83 and a 12-month high of $107.15.

