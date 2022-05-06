iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 88.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $105.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.42. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

