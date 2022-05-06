iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 44,561 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,464,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 45,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

HDV stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.31. 44,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,641. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.42.

