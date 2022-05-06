iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,338,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,947,000 after purchasing an additional 213,352 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG traded down $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $51.18. 23,873,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,604,121. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.53.

