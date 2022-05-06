iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,748 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 83,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,716,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,782,000 after purchasing an additional 513,581 shares during the period. Swmg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 86,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,164,000 after buying an additional 26,381 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $54.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

