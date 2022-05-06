iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s 5th Largest Position

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.2% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,499 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,298 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.65. 414,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,945,882. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.61.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

