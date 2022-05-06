iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) Stake Boosted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Savior LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 200.5% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HSCZ opened at $33.19 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $31.48 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54.

