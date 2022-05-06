iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDEM) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDEM – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.01 and last traded at $50.71. 5,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 17,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.53.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.97.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.