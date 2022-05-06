iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.13

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.13 and last traded at $50.81, with a volume of 887172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.31.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

